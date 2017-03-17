Photo: Farmer arrests cow in Abuja for destroying his crops

It was gathered that the Elder Samson arrived his farm at about 9am and met cows eating some of the yams he had already planted on ridges.
According to a resident named Yahaya, the farmer saw a Fulani herder removing the already planted yams from the ridges and giving them to his cows.
"When the herder saw the farmer coming, he escaped and the farmer arrested one of the cows and tied it up, got a pick up van which took the cow to the council secretariat," he said.
Reacting, the secretary of the council, Alhaji Kamal Adamu Shuaibu, who also confirmed the incident, regretted that despite the council chairman’s efforts at addressing cases involving farmers and herdsmen clashes in the area, some herdsmen were still bent on invading people’s farms at night to destroy crops.
“In fact, just barely two weeks ago, the chief of Rumba called me to come and see how cassava was uprooted by some suspected herders. But as the chairman of the committee, we will not relent in our efforts to address the issue," he said.
The Abaji Divisional Police Officer (DPO), CSP David Kolo, who confirmed the incident, said the arrested cow has been brought to the police and was still waiting for the owner to come forward to claim it.
"And I have directed my men to go to the farm to see the extent of damage the farmer claimed, before we will know the next step to take," he said.Source: Daily Trust
4 comments:
GOD HAVE MERCY.laugh wan kill me oooooooooo
Too bad. Where is PMB to advice his clansmen?
Hmmm,Ihe nkea karikwara akari
LOL
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Post a Comment