Photo: Customs boss, Hameed Ali, arrives Senate in Mufti

Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Hameed Ali, has
arrived the National Assembly for his appearance before the senators. He
however defiled their order to appear in a Customs uniform, intsead arriving in mufti. He came in at about 10.30am
in company of the Special Adviser to President Buhari on Senate matters, Ita Enang.
The
senate this week mandated him to appear before the house dressed in his
Uniform to explain the controversial motor duty policy. Hameed has
however stated that he would not be wearing the Uniform as he was not
employed by President Buhari to wear uniforms.
No comments:
Post a Comment