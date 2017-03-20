Photo: 60 year old politician commits suicide in Abuja

Speaking to Leadership about the incident, the Owner of the burnt Hotel and Associate Professor at the Nasarawa State University in Keffi, Sylvanus Itodo, expressed shock at the incident
“We were all sitting together that fateful night before he left to watch football match and I also left the hotel premises by 11pm, to go and sleep. It was around 12am that I recieved a phone call from one of the boys in the hotel, crying, that my hotel was on fire. Before I could get to the hotel, the flame was everywhere; and it took the efforts of the Federal Fire Service to prevent the inferno from escalating to the surrounding houses” he said Another account given by his friend and his direct neighbour at the hotel, Ohize Yakubu, who has been living in the hotel apartment since the day of his wedding in 2013; said the deceased ran back into the fire when they tried to rescue him.
“We went to watch Arsenal and Bayern match that night, I came back to the hotel and Dr. Isaac came in 5 minutes later. After some minutes, I started hearing strange sound from his room, which is directly opposite my room. At first, I was scared to open door, because I didn’t know if it was a robbery attack, until I heard and recognised the voice of one of our neighbours, beckoning on Dr. Isaac to open door and come out, shouting fire, fire. At this point, everyone ran back as the inferno had started escalating and all my belongings got burnt. My wife only escaped with my son. I was engaged in the process of rescuing Dr. Isaac, and lost all my belongings in the process”he said.As at the time this news broke,no one could explain in clear terms, what might have gone wrong with the deceased, to have warranted him taking his own life. Even though his remains has been deposited at the Asokoro General Hospital by the Police, but the family members are yet to arrive Abuja.
