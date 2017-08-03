Photo: 57 year old woman goes missing in Lagos

57 year old Mrs Oluwakemi Akinyode, pictured above, is missing. According to her son, Irewole Akinyode who spoke with LIB, she left their home at Iyana Ipaja for church on Sunday morning and did not return home. They have not heard a word from her since her disappearance. He says there are speculations that she might have been hypnotized by ritualists. According to him, his family have already lodged a complain at the police station in Iyana Ipaja.
Anyone with useful information should call 08029400025 or 0816 905 2042.
1 comment:
