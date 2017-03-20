Photo: 500 level LAUTECH student commits suicide inside his hostel room in Oyo

According to his friends, the deceased was found dead at about 5.30 am on Saturday March 18th. His roommates who had gone to read in their class over the night, returned to their room to find his body dangling from the ceiling.
The school authorities were informed and the police was invited. His remains was evacuated and deposited at the state mortuary.
The parents of the deceased who were later informed, reportedly asked that the case should not be pursued and that his classmates should also not hold a candle light procession for him as they want him to rest in peace. Described as a staunch Chelsea fan, his friends say he was very cheerful and never gave the impression that he was suicidal.
Confirming the incident, the Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ajisebutu Adekunle, said an autopsy would be carried out on the remains of the deceased.
