Philipa Chiedu Abraham’s ‘Basira In London' premieres on March 24

Philipa Chiedu Abraham’s ‘Basira in London’ starring Eniola Badmus premieres on March 24, 2017 and open to cinema viewers across the country on same day. Lagos is set to experience comedy climax. The Silverbird Cinemas, Victoria Island will play host to dignitaries and celebrities who will be privileged to view the movie for the first time in Nigeria.
The announcement is coming almost two years after the movie shut down London when it first premiered in London to sold out audiences in the U.K. With thousands in attendance, BASIRA in LONDON
The movie, BASIRA in LONDON was produced and directed by Phillipa Chiedu Abraham, who also starred in the movie. It tells the story of an African woman (Eniola Badmus) who relocates to London with great expectations. The culture clash and her efforts in trying to fit in make this film ‘unmissable’. The movie gives stamp to the premise, ‘you can take a girl out of Nigeria but you cannot take Nigeria out of the girl’.
Cast that make the movie a must watch through their outstanding delivery include, Eniola Badmus, Timothy Byrne, Theodora Ibekwe Oyebade, Tolu Yesufu and Destinee Anthony.
Speaking concerning the coming premiere, Phillipa Chiedu Abraham, the producer expressed excitement over the development. She revealed that the film has been in the waiting room for far too long and she's eager to share this hilarious comedy with Nigerian audiences. "I am excited that the movie will be in cinemas in a matter of days. After the phenomenal success of the film in the UK in 2015, this movie should have been seen by Nigerian audiences however, we are ready and the fans are ready. I am looking forward to the premiere on Friday 24th of March 2017 which also serves as the Cinema Release date. For comedy lovers, this film is unmissable, get ready to laugh non stop", she said.
TRAILER:
No comments:
Post a Comment