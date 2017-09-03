 Peter and Paul Okoye share more photos of inside their homes | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 9 March 2017

Peter and Paul Okoye share more photos of inside their homes

Looks massive and it's stunning. This is Peter's home. See more photos after the cut...



 
And this is Paul's home
20 comments:

Anonymous said...

who have they help. stingy people

9 March 2017 at 09:21
Anonymous said...

Wow!!! Someday I'll have more than this...

9 March 2017 at 09:24
Anonymous said...

The second room is everything.

9 March 2017 at 09:28
Anonymous said...

Mehn!!!! this is great! I love you guys psquare...more grace to your elbows.But please remember the poor among you...help other upcoming artists and the less priviledged ones bikonu..oh!

9 March 2017 at 09:28
Vina Saviour said...

This is just amazing. Congrats to dem

9 March 2017 at 09:33
daniel ubong said...

This guys are millionaire, I don't reasons their matters.

9 March 2017 at 09:33
Anonymous said...

Very tastefully furnished. I definitely like this. Less is always more! Well done to whoever furnished it. You did a great job. And the lighting is awesome. I love well lit houses.

9 March 2017 at 09:33
iBuzz Media said...

Beautiful Home!!!

9 March 2017 at 09:42
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Dem get mouth


...merited happiness

9 March 2017 at 09:44
Anonymous said...

Ok. We done see and hear. Who is next please?

9 March 2017 at 09:45
Doris Ohagudo said...

As much as its good to work hard and get a reward like this it is not really necessary to show off like that.I know rich people who have bigger home than this but mAny people don't even know what the house look like because they dont show off

9 March 2017 at 09:45
Onyii678 said...

Abeg how them the take clean am?

9 March 2017 at 09:45
RichyGame said...

Better... high ceiling. beautiful drapes, furnishing with finesse... not that classless arrangement E-Money flaunts!

9 March 2017 at 09:47
Nzekwe Chukwuebuka said...

I LOVE THIS HOUSE

Comment from:
Zekylcious Blog

9 March 2017 at 09:50
joy said...

Wow!it can only be God. Congrats guys!

9 March 2017 at 09:50
Bertie said...

It's the same house I think...

9 March 2017 at 09:50
Debbie Chelsea said...

Money is good😱😱

9 March 2017 at 09:52
ed DREAMZ said...

a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said...
This niggas are made men i swear no doubt...
***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***

9 March 2017 at 10:10
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

I tap ooo.. even though tapping into other people's blessings this days ends up leaving you defeated.

Long live LIB

9 March 2017 at 10:18
okafor richard said...

Poverty will suck u dry...murafucker dem for carry their mooney come help ya family..fowl

9 March 2017 at 10:34

Post a Comment

