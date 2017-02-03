Pep Guardiola says he feels pity for Iheanacho over the Nigerian's lack of games

Nigerian attacker, Kelechi Iheanacho has found playing time hard to come by with coach Pep Guardiola favoring to use Gabriel Jesus or Sergio Aguero as a lone forward. The coach says he admires Kelechi's qualities but prefers to play with a lone striker and Kelechi finds himself at the end of the pecking order. He said:
"Kelechi now isn't playing for the last games. It's a pity for him because he's another guy - all the African guys I train in my life always they are amazing how they are like professionals in the training sessions.
"But I like normally one striker, not two. Of course, when Sergio [Aguero] was injured, players play the game. But then Gabriel came and Sergio didn't play, so the space is what it is. But it is going to happen this situation with Gabriel so Sergio can't play all the games and, of course, he [Iheanacho] is going to help us.
"I know his quality. I know, of course, he's young and has a lot of things to improve especially in winning duels and be strong in some positions.
"But he's a guy who, in the boxes, is really good. He likes to come a little bit out of the box to play, but arriving at the right tempo and attacking the first post is amazing. So, as a guy, he doesn't need many, many chances to score a goal."
Iheanacho has bagged six goals in 20 games across all competitions this season.
No comments:
Post a Comment