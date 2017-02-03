Pele's son freed pending appeal of money laundering conviction

The son of Brazilian football legend Pele was released on Wednesday pending an appeal against his conviction and 13-year sentence for laundering drug-trafficking money.
Edson 'Edinho' Cholbi do Nascimento, due to a lengthy appeal process had his initial 33-years- sentence in 2014, cut down to 13 years on Friday, February 24, 2017 (Read here)
As his lawyers had lodged an appeal against the new court ruling, the judge permitted Edinho to remain free until it was heard, the press service of Brazil's Supreme Court explained to AFP.
Edinho, a former goalkeeper who briefly played for his father's former club, Santos is being accused of controlling much of the drug trafficking in the Greater Santos region - Ronaldo Duarte Barsotti, known as Naldinho.
No comments:
Post a Comment