Peace Corps of Nigeria sues Police, DSS over 'unlawful arrest', demands N2bn compensation

The Peace Corps of Nigeria (PCN) has filed a N2 billion suit against the Attorney–General of the Federation (AGF), Inspector–General of Police (IGP) and the Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS) over the unlawful arrest and detention of its National Commandant, Dickson Akoh and 49 others last week.
A team of DSS officials and the police on February 28th, raided the headquarters of the security agent, arrested its authorities and paraded them before newsmen. The police spokeperson, Jimoh Moshood, at the press conference alleged that the group had been infiltrated by some terrorists(Read here).here
In a suit filed by its counsel, Kanu Agabi (SAN) at the Federal High Court Abuja, authorities of Peace Corps described as unlawful the raid of their organization's new Headquarters by a combined team of Police and the DSS last week. It is demanding for a sum of N2 billion as compensation for the embarrassment caused on the organisation and its Incorporated Trustees. PCN is asking the court to also declare as illegal, unlawful and unconstitutional the arrest of Akoh and other officers of the Corps as well as the sealing up of its Head office in Abuja and offices in the 36 States of the Federation.
They are also asking the court to declare that the sealing up of their office Headquarters in Abuja is illegal, unlawful, malicious and unconstitutional having not committed any offence to warrant the unlawful invasion and seizure of properties. According to them, they are entitled to Fundamental Rights to acquire and own properties, lawful assembly, freedom of movement, personal liberty and dignity of their human persons as guaranteed under sections 34, 35, 40, 41, and 43 of the 1999 constitution.
They also asked the court to issue a directive to the police and DSS to unseal the Headquarters of the Peace Corps of Nigeria and its offices nationwide and release properties seized during the invasion of their property.
The case comes up for hearing today.
