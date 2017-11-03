The National Caretaker Committee led by Senator Ahmed Makarfi, CON on behalf of the entire PDP organs and family nationwide joins other Nigerians to welcome back the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari from the United Kingdom this morning. We pray for the President's complete recovery and advise the Presidency to be more transparent in managing the Health of President Muhmmadu Buhari. Nigerians deserves to know the health status of their President and how it's being managed. In the same vien, we thank the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo for holding forth creditably while the President was away; and urge him to continue to work assiduously to lift the nation out of this debilitating economic recession. To achieve this all hands must be on deck. There is therefore the need to reduce political tension and bring all Nigerians together. We call on all Nigerians to continue to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari's quick recovery; and for wisdom for the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbanjo in the onerous task of steering the ship of state.
Saturday, 11 March 2017
PDP welcomes President Buhari from The UK, ask Presidency to be more transparent with his health status
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 3/11/2017 11:52:00 am
