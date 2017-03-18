"The PDP, we used to be members of is dead. The party I joined in 1999 and had the opportunity of leading in the state for eight years is no longer in existence.
We have two groups claiming to be in charge of the party as chairman. These two, none of them can actually lay claim to the chairmanship of the party. There is no provision in PDP’s Constitution for interim caretaker committee led by Sen. Ahmed Maikarfi. The PDP convention has no power to set up a caretaker committee and did not seek to amend the party’s constitution” he said
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Saturday, 18 March 2017
PDP is dead- Former Governor of Enugu State, Sullivan Chime says as he decamps to APC
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 3/18/2017 04:22:00 pm
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
1 comment:
And decamping to APC is d ultimate abi?
Post a Comment