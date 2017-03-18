 PDP is dead- Former Governor of Enugu State, Sullivan Chime says as he decamps to APC | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 18 March 2017

PDP is dead- Former Governor of Enugu State, Sullivan Chime says as he decamps to APC

Former Enugu state governor, Sullivan Chime, has decamped from PDP to APC. Speaking to newsmen in Enugu after announcing his defection, Chime said his decision to defect is based on the fact that PDP is a dead party.
"The PDP, we used to be members of is dead. The party I joined in 1999 and had the opportunity of leading in the state for eight years is no longer in existence.
We have two groups claiming to be in charge of the party as chairman. These two, none of them can actually lay claim to the chairmanship of the party. There is no provision in PDP’s Constitution for interim caretaker committee led by Sen. Ahmed Maikarfi. The PDP convention has no power to set up a caretaker committee and did not seek to amend the party’s constitution” he said
Anonymous said...

And decamping to APC is d ultimate abi?

18 March 2017 at 16:27

