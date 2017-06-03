Patience Ozokwor, Sani Danja, Segun Arinze, Shawn Faqua star in 'Zahra' - In cinemas this March

In the light of this, Rise Up’s Champions for Change, a social advocacy group set up to improve the reproductive, maternal, newborn, adolescent, and child health for women and their families in Sub-saharan Africa, with funding from the Ford Foundation, have partnered with one of Nigeria’s foremost film production companies, Royal Arts Academy to produce the touching and emotional film ‘Zahra’.
In a chat with the producer she stated;
‘This is a very important message we wish to pass across especially at such a time as this … with the rise in the numbers of refugees and internally displaced people in the world. Film is a very powerful medium and once in a while it is important to use it to shine a torch on some of the injustices going on in our society, with a view to eradicating them. I hope we have been able to do so with this film’.
The movie stars Kannywood’s Sani Danja, as well as Nollywood’s Patience Ozokwor, Victor Olaotan, Shawn Faqua, Nicole Ndigwe, Funmi Eko-Ezeh and many more. It was produced by award winning producer Emem Isong Misodi and directed by Chris Eneaji, Story was by Uduak Oguamanam and Vivian Chiji and screenplay was by Vivian Chiji.
‘Zahra’ will be screened in cinemas (limited release) on March 10th 2017
