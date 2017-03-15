Pastor Lazarus Muoka visits Ebonyi State for a live transforming Holy Ghost Crusade, "Gods Time to Take Care"

It may interest you to know that in the history of Ebonyi State, such has not been seen or recorded. In fact, God's move was magnetic in nature during the programme, it was a cynosure of all eyes, men came from different walks of life to grace the occasion and they all left with dumbfounding testimonies.
There's absolute decorum in the kingdom of darkness too on announcing this biggest event in town, reason being that the last time Chosen train visited the land, it wasn't an easy one for them, there's total massacre in their kingdom, many of their captives were set free. They are still in shock even uptill now. In fact, their heads are already buried in shame.
Apparently, it is no longer a hidden news, the one behind this programme that will be coming up in few days time - Jesus Christ has gone ahead to water the land, He and His Entourage are already on hand, there shall be total obliteration of evil in that land, every works of the devil shall be destroyed, what happend nine years ago in that land is just an insignificant fraction to compare with what God will uncork this time around, it shall be unparallel in all dimension.
We are therefore using this medium to extend an invitation to you. Be our guest on 18th and 19th of March, 2017 at International Market Ground, By OgojaExp-Road, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State. The time for this duo dated crusade is 8amdaily.
The Lord Jesus Christ is awaiting to do you good, He has a sledge-hammer in His hand to break every closed doors and barriers working against you, all these years. Your victory and testimony is sure as you attend this program. There shall be Salvation, Sanctification, Holy Ghost Baptism, Deliverance, Healing and lots more.
You can follow us on these links for the update of this Great Event;
www.chosentv.org , www.tlccrmofficial.blogspot.com, Facebook.com/tlccrmofficial, Facebook.com/groups/tlccrmofficial, @TlccrmOfficial and @Tlccrm_Official.
God bless you all.
POWERED BY: TheLords Chosen Online Revivalist, Ebonyi State.
No comments:
Post a Comment