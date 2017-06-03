Pastor Johnson Suleiman accused of impregnating a canadian based Nigerian woman, Stephanie Otobo

According to Court papers, Suleiman and Stephanie met in 2016 in Canada and allegedly began a secret affair. She claimed he informed her of his plan to divorce his wife, Lizzy, to marry her and have more male children.
Stephanie, who is a musician with stage name Kimora, left her base in Canada to Nigeria so she can be close to her pastor/secret lover. She says during sex, Pastor Suleiman would lick her all over her body including her vagina and had suggested that they have group sex with her friends. Stephanie says he got her detained after she told him she was pregnant.
She says she has naked photos as well as screenshots of raunchy messages they sent to themselves.
Stephanie claims she became a member of the Apostle Suleiman’s church, and followed him every where. He sent her money regularly according to her and she claims he asked her to get pregnant.
But when she informed him in September 2016 that she was pregnant in a hotel in Ikeja, Stephanie claims Apostle Suleman flew into a rage and asked her to abort it, fearing scandal.
Stephanie claims that Pastor Suleiman gave her a concoction that made her bleed and he ended their relationship.
According to the story, Stephanie went to Warri and relayed the whole story to another pastor who recorded it and started using it to extort money from Suleman.
Stephanie said she returned to Canada afterwards but Apostle Suleman contacted her again, apologized and asked her to return to Nigeria. And when she returned to Nigeria last week, she claims he put money into her account and subsequently froze the account.
It was will Stephanie was trying to withdraw money from the account at a UBA bank after her ATM refused to work, that she was arrested on orders of Apostle Suleman who had reported her of being a blackmailer.
After her arrest, Stephanie filed a lawsuit against Apostle Suleman demanding to be paid N500million as damages for not honoring his promise to marry her and for harassment and threat to her life.
In the letter to the Inspector-General of Police, Keyamo Chambers said Stephanie was arrested on March 3 at a UBA branch in Anthony Village by heavily armed policemen from Federal Criminal Investigations Department (FCID), Alagbon. She's since been in detention where her lawyers claim they have denied her access to them.
Keyamo Chambers has given Suleman a 7-day ultimatum to release Stephanie, meet their demands or be dragged to court
Below is the court papers filed on behalf of Stephanie at Festus Keyamo Chambers.
40 comments:
Jezebel of a woman.
This girl want to die before her time o o
Jesus christ
Now they are trying to fight Apostle Johnson suleman by all means. Just because he spoke against the evil perpetrated by the Nigerian government. DAURA SECRET SERVICE, judgement awaits you.
Fake satanic pastors everywhere!
this is just the beginning my fellow hypocritical Nigerians..@ohiren's zone you are just a pathetic unapologetic fanatic, you are oblivious of an enormously obvious fact *that today's church is into some deep and creepy shi* can you see what they are doing behind the curtains is starting to show! I believe that in due season they will all reap the harvest of what dey haff sow! Lmao Apostle Sule is into some freaky shit *Rotfl* so funny aka Sulickman! Oshey baddest..keep chopping all the magasious and gullible Nigerians. You na sabi boy. Moral lesson: Shine Ya Eyez. We are all stars! Peace y'all.
Na wa o speechless, period
How can you even call her that?? Can't you read or you dont understand simple English.. They are both at fault here. But if this is exactly what happened, the pastor caused this on himself by arresting her n freezing her account.
There are better n more matured way to go about things like this without scandals
Ehnnnnnn who be dis one again!why can't they leave this Men of God alone.
All these happened in 2016? Not believable
Look at the story, all made up. Fight the man of God and face the rod, am ashamed Festus Keyamo is involve in this.
Big lie
Lib addict#just passing#
This issue has Aso rock backing...
This is clearly federal govt related. Because the Apostle spoke against the fulani herdsmen & boko haram. But l assure you, The Almighty God will show up to defend him.
Sounds shady
Time will tell... in the end days, many things will b heard, Kingdom will persecute it's fellow Kingdom, may God deliver his children
Stupid prostitute
Who do we believe now?
Nigerian politics trying to dent apostle Suleiman's image....Nigerian govt be playing with fire
Hmmm
Did u just call her a Jezebel?
Ok ooo.... lets see how it goes
hmm
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Religion go kill some people for Nigeria before their real dead date....Apostle J. S na God? no be blood dey he body? didnt he have sex hormones in his system? or una still say if na scam Kayamu Festus will agree to take the case....Criminal man of God, all this fake pastors are approaching their ends so fast....
Fake Apostles everywhere
SHE'S EVIL
God have mercy
No body can blackmail you without you putting yourself in a compromising situation in the first place. Oga pastor, both you and the girl, na wa!
I smell blackmail
Hmmmmmmmm...
This is serious....
But they must have had some dealings to hv gone sour...
Time will tell...
I don't wanna Judge..
The guy can't just spring up from Nowhere just to wanna scam the Apostle. ..
Waiting 4 More..
I smell blackmail
APC working
I blive her story,God will expose all d evil pastors lurking around
Yes Suleiman is human but this story is fake and from an enemy within. They are just trying to pull him down..even reading the story some things are not just connecting. He didnt see any better human to sleep with is this whore! Akuko..they ve all failed.
I agree with u jare....in conjunction with some low life pastors
APC don remember the pastor since DSS no work
You people calling this girl names don't know anything. First of all who's pastor Suleman Johson? Someone I know even to his toes, he's from Auchi and not just from Auchi we're from the same family house. This man is a mother fucker deceiving gullible people, he has virtually fucked all the fine girls in Auchi polytechnic and at a time he was buying them cars if he fuck and liked you. I knw many ladies he has laid with but for fear of thier lives and possible circumstances which they'll say he's been blackmailed they decided to keep quite. Though he didn't force any of them because he pays very well, this very girl is his kind of spec, he likes them light skinned and pretty. So pls don't get this twisted, suleman Johnson has been fucking young girls since 1955. Some of the girls said he's good in bed.
Her death has reach. For those saying rubbish about the man of God. U people went to die before ur time
I knew someone will still come and blame buhari for this one. This days we don't even trust ourself not to talk of someone else. Even fayose used to stay around my area back then in ketu, I still remember the way the man was a womanizer and he only penetrates them through their anus. Pls trust no one. God bless you all
