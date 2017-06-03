Park Vibes, Alternative Music, Gourmet Junk Food. Relive Jameson Connects here

The stunning sneaker wall by Afrocentric designer, Tunde Owolabi of Ethnik was a hit with sneaker heads whowere able to get their hands on a Jameson limited edition pair.A sneaker shine section and pop-up barbershop was also a cool touch at the event.
The open-air and park vibes provided the perfect atmosphere for guests to binge on Jameson infused delicacies like the Jameson signature Palm Wine Twist cocktail and the famous JLS (Jameson, Lime & Sprite) cocktails, Jamaicanfood with a local twist, Jameson infused ‘Coconut Puff Puff’ and ‘Whiskey O’ Snail’.
The interactive bond and connect zone was perfect for guests to chill and connect over games like foosball, table tennis and Ayo game. 200 lucky guests went home with leather bracelets from 313eko at the craft zone.
Guests were entertained with non-stop electrifying music by DJ Olu before the artists took to the stage for their much anticipated performances. Falana came through with her cool vibes and unique sound, Jesse Jagz, with his eccentric swag lit the stage and headline artist, Ajebutterperformed popular bangers like ‘Bad gang’, ‘Church Mind’, ‘Serenren’. A surprise performancefrom Bojgot guests singing along to crowd favorite‘Omo Pastor’.
Jameson Connects delivered on its promise of bringing something cool and alternative in an unconventional space in Lagos.
See more amazing photos of the event here and click on the link for details of the next event. https://www.jamesonwhiskey.com/ng/
