Parents release shocking photos of their 14-yr-old son in coma, after his drink was spiked with MDMA (ecstasy)

Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), commonly known as ecstasy, is a psychoactive drug. While it could cause euphoria, and heightened sensations, negative effects include: Involuntary jaw clenching and teeth grinding, blurred vision, heart/kidney failure, panic attacks and loss of consciousness.Ben Lee Jones' drink was spiked when he was out with friends in Old Colwyn, North Wales. Four of his friends had to carry him home at 10pm.
A family has released photos of their 14-year-old son in a coma after his drink was spiked with MDMA.
His mother Hayley Jones, called an ambulance and he was rushed to the hospital. Ben was placed in a coma for three hours after he became unresponsive and doctors woke him at around 2am on Sunday morning. He returned home on Monday and is expected to make a full recovery.
"When he got home, they tried to wake him up and his brother Callum described him as being ‘dead in his arms’ because they couldn’t get him awake. We were lucky because doctors were telling us that he was could have had brain damage or even worse. The doctors said that if those lads had not got him home at that time then we really could have lost him. He had a little bit of alcohol in his blood but there was a large dose of MDMA. We are so glad that Ben is home and alive when we could have been organising a funeral." Ben’s aunt said.
North Wales Police confirmed they are investigating the incident. An Inspector, Chris Bell said: ‘To spike someone’s drink without their knowledge with something which is unwanted is very dangerous.
