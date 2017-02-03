Own a duplex with 9m deposit or a plot with 1m deposit in Lekki

At PENNEK NIGERIA, comfort ability and security is our watchword as our estates are located at prime locations around Lekki axis with relevant documentation that backs our estates. We at PENNEK NIGERIA are unique, as we have distinct features which distinguishes us from other real estate companies such as reliability, consistency, good road network, accessibility and security.
We provide solutions to long time and short term goals of our clients as we have your best interest at heart with flexible payment plans that suites you.
Lekki Southern Villa Annex 1, Sangotedo, Lekki, Lagos. The Lekki Southern Vila Annex is located at Sangotedo, 12 minutes away from the VGC Round-About and is in close proximity to several important facilities like the Novare Lekki Mall, Diamond Gardens, Emperor Luxury Estate amongst many others.
4Bedroom Terrace Duplex @ 28m with a deposit of 9m you can secure a unit
5Bedroom Semi-Detached Duplex @38m
Grand-Deluxe plots @ 12m
With a C of O as title document and very flexible payment plans…it is absolutely the best deal.
Amenities to be provided in the Estate include: -
Tarred Roads -
Effective Drainage System -
24 hour surveillance equipped with CCTV Cameras -
Creche, Gardens,
In-estate shopping center and many more.
Also available are our: Lekki Southern Villa Estate Phase 2- Just a minute away from the Lakowe Golf Course @5.5m
Pen Gardens 2 Few minutes drive from the New International Airport @1.8m
Pen Gardens, Owerri @3.5m
Payment plan is Flexible
Plots sales won’t last long.
CALL NOW!
09055557516, 08186692072
08122493114, 08122493117
sales@pennek.com
www.pennek.com
