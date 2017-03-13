Over 60 shoppers to win prizes & gift cards throughout March through November at Ikeja City Mall!

In the last two months, shoppers that have participated in the 5th year promo have been rewarded with exclusive dinner with partners during the Valentine weekend coupled with gifts from Luxury perfume brands. Others have won themselves movie tickets.
From March however, ICM in collaboration with participating stores will be choosing 5 lucky winners each month till November who will win a grand prize and gift cards to shop in participating stores ;ie a grand prize winner and four others with gift cards that permits a shopper to shop at participating stores every month. Dominations every month include N30,000, N20,000, N10,000 and N5,000.Items to be won include a Tec Gen 6.25 KVA/5kw generator, household items such as Washing Machines and refrigerators. Others include Laptops, tablets, DSTV and GO TV decoders with at least a month’s subscription and other gadgets and other items.
In addition, on the 5th of every month till November, a N20,000 gift card will be given to a lucky shopper to spend in participating stores.
In November, all receipts gathered from February to date will be collated and a grand raffle will be held for a lucky shopper who will be winning a weekend trip to Dubai.
Over 60 shoppers will be rewarded during this 5th year campaign upon spending a minimum amount of N10,000 at any store within ICM. Raffle boxes are currently placed at the central entrance into the mall and also in participating stores. See posters for more on participating stores.
The 5th year anniversary campaign is supported by Cash “n” Carry, Shoprite, Office Everything, Mango, Bheerhugz Café, Essenza, Da Viva, Harmony RealPlus, Siverbird Cinemas, Provision Media, Wrangler, Ennzo and Maybrands.
Visit ICM and be a part of the 5th year anniversary’s line-up of events, promotions, prizes and activations, celebrating a lustrum of shopping delight for everyone, every day.
Terms and conditions apply.
See more at: http://www.https://ikejacitymall.com.ng/
