 "Our men must learn that no means no" Toyin Aimakhu speaks on Kemen BBNaija sex scandal | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 7 March 2017

"Our men must learn that no means no" Toyin Aimakhu speaks on Kemen BBNaija sex scandal

Actress, Toyin Aimakhu took to her Instagram page to speak on Kemen's BBNaija sex scandal. She urged organizers of Big Brother t o use the incident to creat awareness on serial offenses. She wrote;
I want to urge Big Brother Naija to use #Kemen 's, incident to educate about serial offenses. Our men must learn that no means no. Don't imagine a consent you are not given. Don't claim she's leading you on when you are the one that is on. A lady owns her body, she has the right to it, she has the power to give it or not. Don't force yourself on the next woman. Please parents, let's raise better men who will be protectors of women not aggressor. Let's do more to protect women, they make the world better place.
Posted by at 3/07/2017 03:06:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts