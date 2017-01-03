Oros Fragrances come into Nigeria

The launch took place at the iconic Didi Museum, owned by Newton Jibunoh, a man who is remembered for his adventurous drive across the Sahara Desert from Nigeria to Europe. The location also houses the Nigerian store of Ermenegildo Zegna, the Italian designer and bespoke male clothier.
Oros is a young perfume brand, with the earliest coming into the market in 2014 and the latest in 2015. Oros has already been successfully launched in the UAE.
Several notable people attended the Lagos launch event including the speaker of the house of Anambra State and her husband. The younger generation was well represented as Uti Nwachukwu also graced the event with his presence along with other young notable Nigerian personalities. The brand ambassadors for the fragrances in the persons of Yul Edochie and Judy Austin, both well known in Nollywood, were also present. High profile Nigerians from different walks of life came through.
The event was an easy fun evening tagged as a Fragrance Tasting and Media Launch. Three tasting stations were set up to showcase the Oros perfumes which are six in total: Oros Pour Femme, Oros Fleur and Oros Holiday Edition for females, Oros Pour Homme and Oros Limted Edition for males and the unisex Oros Oud. The bottle design for the fragrances are elegant and semi circular, clad in leather and studded with Swarovski Crystal elements. The colour of the leather is used to differentiate each fragrance apart from the unique long lasting smell of each one. The tasting notes for the fragrances are described as follows.
Oros pour Femme
Described as elegant, provocative and free spirited, a scent full of passion and emotion, Oros for women is a floral fragrance with an enchanting blend of romantic jasmine and sensual tuberose. The fragrance opens to sparkling notes of bergamot, pear and lily. The heart reveals a floral combination of ylang-ylang, tuberose and jasmine. The dry down mixes white musk, patchouli and amber.
Oros pour Homme
An aromatic, woody fragrance, Oros for men is supremely masculine and seductive. The fragrances open with citrus accords paired up with pink pepper, the heart is a sensual blend of spices and jasmine. The dry-down mixes guaicwood, patchouli and sandalwood.
Oros Oud
Known as the traditional scent of Arabia, oud has been around for centuries. It is quite heady and considered musky and sensual. Oud is an oil and comes from the wood of a Southeast Asian tree known as agar. When the wood produces oud, it is known as agarwood.
As the evening progressed, invited guests went from one tasting station to another and were allowed to ‘taste’ the fragrances as they were sprayed on testers. The fragrances were also at hand for purchase and quite a few people bought the ones they fell in love with before leaving the venue, especially as a discounted price was provided to those who came for the launch event. The guests were treated to finger foods provided by Chef Niyi Williams and a new champagne named Charles VII also making its debut in the Nigerian market.
Chef Niyi Williams and Uti Nwachukwu
The Oros range is being introduced into the Nigerian market through Rynique Nigeria Limited, a company run by Mrs Paulyn Nwachukwu.
Mr and Mrs Emmmanuel Nwachukwu of Rynique Limited
Oros will soon be available at the best fragrance retailers around Lagos and other parts of the country. The perfumes are quite pocket friendly compared with other brands and certainly stand side by side with many of those brands in olfactory impact. At this time the perfumes are priced as follows:
Oros Limited edition 85ml (male) - 45k
Oros Holiday Edition 85ml (female) - 45k
Oros Fleur 85ml - 45k
Oros Fleur 50ml Gift Pack - 50k
Oros Pour Homme 85ml - 40k
Oros Pour Homme 50ml - 25k
Oros Pour Femme 85ml - 40k
Oros Pour Femme 50ml - 25k
Oros Oud 50ml - 30k
For purchases and enquiries, kindly get in touch with Mrs Paulyn Nwachukwu on 0803 492 9577 or August Okoro on 0806 957 9476. You can also go to orosng.com to place online orders or send enquiries via email to info@orosng.com. Follow Oros on Instagram and Twitter @orosfragranceng where sales information will be provided along with special offers.
