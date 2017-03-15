Orode Uduaghan pens a letter to her younger self. "You look in the mirror and think I'm not good enough"

In the note posted on Instagram, the 27-year-old single mother of two and entrepreneur talked about insecurity, self worth and society's unrealistic standards of beauty.
"To my younger self. Insecurity: Hey baby girl, I'm sure right now you might be asking, should I be here, can I be loved, I'm I worth it. You are beginning to believe in what she said and what he said and what they had to say, forgetting 'The one' who truly has a say!You look in the mirror and think I'm not good enough, maybe they are right, I shouldn't be loved, I shouldn't be out there, why would he care, why should I trust her, why are they here? Questions go through your mind each passing day, you step out with a smile but deep down you feel inferior. You carry their weight on your shoulders, if only they knew you need someone to do the same. How can I be loved? I do not meet the standards, but here is the thing baby girl, there are no standards. All you see is fiction, thrown into the society by those who can't handle their own reality. There are no standards, they set a bar to meet a result that makes them feel superior forgetting that "HE" made them the way they are to fit HIS perfect puzzle, they recreate themselves hoping for better without considering HE never made a mistake. ..............................
