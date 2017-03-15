 Orode Uduaghan pens a letter to her younger self. "You look in the mirror and think I'm not good enough" | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 15 March 2017

Orode Uduaghan pens a letter to her younger self. "You look in the mirror and think I'm not good enough"

Orode Uduaghan, daughter of former Delta State Governor, penned a letter to her 18-year-old self.

In the note posted on Instagram, the 27-year-old single mother of two and entrepreneur talked about insecurity, self worth and society's unrealistic standards of beauty.
"To my younger self.  Insecurity: Hey baby girl, I'm sure right now you might be asking, should I be here, can I be loved, I'm I worth it. You are beginning to believe in what she said and what he said and what they had to say, forgetting 'The one' who truly has a say!
You look in the mirror and think I'm not good enough, maybe they are right, I shouldn't be loved, I shouldn't be out there, why would he care, why should I trust her, why are they here? Questions go through your mind each passing day, you step out with a smile but deep down you feel inferior. You carry their weight on your shoulders, if only they knew you need someone to do the same. How can I be loved? I do not meet the standards, but here is the thing baby girl, there are no standards. All you see is fiction, thrown into the society by those who can't handle their own reality. There are no standards, they set a bar to meet a result that makes them feel superior forgetting that "HE" made them the way they are to fit HIS perfect puzzle, they recreate themselves hoping for better without considering HE never made a mistake. .....................................................Baby girl, it gets better, HE brings you to a realization that with HIM you are enough, HE makes you understand that because HE created you in HIS image you are perfect just like He is perfect. Eventually nothing else matters, he said she said becomes no one cares. You grow into a woman, the woman HE had always called you to be, it won't be easy mama but eventually it starts coming together. HE begins to speak to you and through you, HE tells you .............................................Dear Orode (18) "Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart; appointed you as a prophet to the nation" Love God. Jeremiah 1:5 ❤️OU. #faith #family #womensetapart #forgiven #love #Jesus#Bible#Gospel #Enough
Posted by at 3/15/2017 11:14:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts