Oprah Winfrey entertains idea of running for president, reveals that If Trump could win it without experience, so could she

While speaking to David Rubenstein, Oprah said that she has never considered the possibility of becoming president but when David made reference to Trump becoming the first figure to ascend to the presidency without government and military experience, Oprah began to consider it.
She said:
“I thought, ‘I don’t have the experience. I don’t know enough.’ And now I am thinking, ‘Oh.'”
It is uncertain if she was serious but the media mogul has been involved in political campaigns, especially Obama's campaigns which she held fundraisers and appeared in rallies for Barack.
Would you vote Oprah is she chooses to run?
