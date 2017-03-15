 One year after finding fame, Olajumoke goes back to her roots, sells bread on the streets | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

One year after finding fame, Olajumoke goes back to her roots, sells bread on the streets

To celebrate her one year anniversary of turning from a bread seller to a model, Olajumoke, all dressed up, went out to distribute bread in Lagos state this morning. Sharing a video of herself selling and giving away the bread loaves, Olajumoke on her IG page wrote


"The little things that make me happy, do something that makes you happy today, don't think too much about the consequences 😀😀😀😀😀 I challenge someone to "dare themselves" today!!!#olajumoke1stanniverssary#somethingexcitingiscoming #thankful".
