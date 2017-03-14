The concert is promoted exclusively by Pentagon Entertainment and TE Group, promoters of the record breaking concert series “OLIC (Olamide Live in Concert) 1, 2 and 3” will hold by 7pm on Good Friday, April 14th at Landmark Centre, Oniru, Victoria Island. Fans present at Runtown’s sold out shows worldwide including London, Portsmouth, Atlanta and New York have used words like “awe-inspiring”, “brilliant” and “electrifying” to describe the Runtown experience.
For the first time, Runtown will bring to life songs from his debut #1 album Ghetto University, which featured guest artists like DJ Khaled, Phyno, Wizkid, Uhuru and Anatii made history as the first album to debut at the top of the MTN music plus streaming charts. One Night Only with Runtown promises to be more than just a concert, it will be an intimate session with fans and an extravaganza of musical performances as top Nigerian artists will be there to support him. Tickets are available exclusively online at www.nairabox.com and on the nairabox app on Android and iPhones. Offline sales will be available at selected Etisalat stores and TFC outlets.
1 comment:
I Love mad over you.
Post a Comment