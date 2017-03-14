 One Night Only with Runtown | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 14 March 2017

One Night Only with Runtown

Runtown – the Award winning, visionary multi-disciplinary artist with hit singles like “Gallardo”, “Successful”, “Domot”, “Bend Down Pause”, “Lagos to Kampala” and has most recently topped global charts in 2017 with his hit single “Mad Over You” which charted at number 38 on the Billboard charts – today unveils his first ever concert in Nigeria “One Night Only with Runtown”.

 

The concert is promoted exclusively by Pentagon Entertainment and TE Group, promoters of the record breaking concert series “OLIC (Olamide Live in Concert) 1, 2 and 3” will hold by 7pm on Good Friday, April 14th at Landmark Centre, Oniru, Victoria Island. Fans present at Runtown’s sold out shows worldwide including London, Portsmouth, Atlanta and New York have used words like “awe-inspiring”, “brilliant” and “electrifying” to describe the Runtown experience. 


For the first time, Runtown will bring to life songs from his debut #1 album Ghetto University, which featured guest artists like DJ Khaled, Phyno, Wizkid, Uhuru and Anatii made history as the first album to debut at the top of the MTN music plus streaming charts. One Night Only with Runtown promises to be more than just a concert, it will be an intimate session with fans and an extravaganza of musical performances as top Nigerian artists will be there to support him. Tickets are available exclusively online at www.nairabox.com and on the nairabox app on Android and iPhones. Offline sales will be available at selected Etisalat stores and TFC outlets.
Oghenetega said...

I Love mad over you.

14 March 2017 at 11:41

