Monday, 20 March 2017

Omotola gushes about speaking on the same platform with Jesse Jackson at Crans Montana Forum

Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde gushed about speaking on the same platform with American civil rights activist, Rev Jesse Jackson at the Crans Montana Forum 2017, in Dakhala, Morocco 

According to the actress who was a speaker at the forum, it was one of the many high points sharing the same stage with Rev.Jesse Jackson.
'Speaking on the same platform as #Revjessejackson has been one of the many highpoints at #cransmontanaforum17 what?! He was fighting for human rights before I was even born. What an Honor. Second was a presenter who was so moved by our interview she prayed for me... Never experienced this. So thankful. #cmf human rights #blackhistory', she wrote on Instagram
 
3 comments:

Oghenetega said...

Eeyah..
It must hv been surreal 4 Omosexy from the way she was gushing in the pics..
Nice 1 Mama.

20 March 2017 at 08:51
Ovie Papa said...

Not sure Jesse Jackson knows her, Yorubas just love taking photos with celebs like their lives depended on it.

Not also sure he has seen any of her home video acting that nigerians call movies. Lol

20 March 2017 at 08:52
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

It's worth gushing about


... Merited happiness

20 March 2017 at 08:58

Post a Comment

