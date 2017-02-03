Omoba Ancient kingdom honours Dr. Kelly Nwogu with a Chieftaincy title

Conferring the title on Dr. Nwogu, the traditional ruler of Omoba ancient Kingdom, Eze Cletus Alozie, assisted by Eze Godwin Ogonna, Eze B.N. Adiele, Eze B.I. Emele, Eze F.E. Nwoko, Eze F.O Amanze, Eze J.N. Nwankpa and Eze F.U. Uka expressed the hope that the honour will spur him to do more to empower more youths as well as uplift the community. Chief Nwogu was honoured alongside his father Chief Godwin Nwogu who was honoured with the title of Nze, Akajiaku of Omoba Ancient Kingdom.
In their contributions, the Special Adviser to the Governor of Abia state on youth mobilization, Chief Ike Anyataonwu described Chief Izuwa Nwogu as a worthy son of Omoba who has the development of his community at heart and expressed that the honour is well deserved while the Member representing Isiala Ngwa North/South, Federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Mr. Darlington Nwokocha emphasized that the greatest honour one can get should be from his community and urged the recipient to continue with his good works to his community and the society at large.
Responding, Chief Dr. Kelly Izuwa Nwogu, an entrepreneur of global repute who was accompanied by over 14,000 youths as well as a large crowd of National Association of Nigeria Students (NANs) from South-South, South-East, South-West geo-political zones of the country thanked the traditional Rulers for the honour done to him and pledged to continue to do his best to develop Omoba and empower as many youths and widows in the community as possible. In a related development, the people of Agburuike-na-Achara Community in Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area of Abia State have jubilantly received and held a reception in honour of Chief Dr. Kelly Izuwa Nwogu.
Chief Nwogu who rode on a horse into the community was accompanied by his mother, an indigene of the community, Mrs. Victoria Obioma Nwogu, Nee Nwosu, business associates friends and well wishers first paid homage to the Agburuike palace of HRH Eze Andrew Orji and the Eze-in-Council where he received royal blessings.
In their separate speeches at the palace of the first son of the Traditional ruler of Agburu Eze ukwu Nsulu, Prince Martins Orji, Ugoeze H.M. Orji and the palace secretary expressed happiness with the presence of their maternal son and assured that a day will be set aside to honour him with a chieftaincy title for excelling as an investor and philanthropist of global repute.
Chief Nwogu was later received by the entire Agburuike-na-Achara at their village square. Speaking at the occasion, the people described the visit of Chief Dr. Nwogu to his maternal home as first of its kind in the community pointing out that they have not received any of their maternal sons riding on a horse with such pomp and pageantry and assured him of their continued support and solidarity towards the realization of his future life ambition.
Addressing the people, Chief Izuwa Nwogu said he was humbled and elated with the recognition accorded him by the people and promised to make them have a feel of his philanthropic gestures as he made public his plans to train and empower forty thousand Abia youths across the seventeen local government areas of the state, stressing that Agburuike-na-Achara youths will be great beneficiaries.
Meanwhile, Chief Dr. Kelly Nwogu has urged students in tertiary institutions across the country to focus more on their academics and avoid being distracted by negative influences. He gave the advice while interacting with members of Federated Ngwa Students Union of Abia State University, Uturu at their 35th matriculation ceremony.
Chief Nwogu urged them to be careful with the choice of friends and associates and equally tasked parents to keep close communication with their wards in institutions of higher learning. He used the occasion to applaud the Vice Chancellor of the school, Prof. Uche Ikonne for the giant strides especially with the introduction of four new programmes in the school including Mechanical Engineering, Electrical/Electronic Engineering, Computer Engineering as well as Information and communication Technology amongst others.
