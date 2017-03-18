Olori Wuraola Ogunwusi visits Firth Manor Primary School in London 

Her Majesty, Queen Wuraola-Zynab Ogunwusi is currently on a royal visit to London, England with her hubby, Ooni of Ife. During her tour, she made a visit to Firth Manor Primary School in Lullington Garth, London to encourage the importance of Education and inclusion amongst children of all ages around the world.
On her visit, Her Majesty Wuraola met with the school principal and HeadMaster, Miss Carmichael, Administrator Lynne Higgins and the teaching staff, Muss McDonagh, Jane Hill, Rebecca Neale, Julie, Georgia, Kinga and Tracey.
Olori Wuraola lectured the children about Yoruba culture, Benin and The Kingdom of Ile-Ife ruled by her Husband, The Ooni (King) of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.
