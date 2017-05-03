 Olajumoke stunning at AMVCA 2017 | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 5 March 2017

Olajumoke stunning at AMVCA 2017

Model Olajumoke looked stunning at the 2017 AMVCA. Another photo after the cut...

3/05/2017 06:29:00 am

8 comments:

Nnenne George said...

Finally u have remembered her. Linda i knew u would never pass her by..😂😂😂. But that mgbekishhhh is still there!!
Attackers oya follow me💃💃💃

5 March 2017 at 06:51
UG said...

Enyia,Leave Jumoke alone.

5 March 2017 at 06:58
Anonymous said...

@least, she's a celebrity while u're not.nnene george stop running pple down.U are not God.pot calling a kettle black.

5 March 2017 at 07:07
dakova web said...

Na tru Mgebeke still dey her face.

5 March 2017 at 07:07
Anonymous said...

Nothin like mgbekishhhh....(haters),she just needs to be more confident of herself

5 March 2017 at 07:11
ed DREAMZ said...

a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said...
.
She doesnt have that WOW look but she is ok though....
.
.
***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***

5 March 2017 at 07:21
THE PARROT said...

Biko where is this woman' husband? I hope stardom and celebrity life has not left the man behind

5 March 2017 at 07:27
Naijahelm said...

Stunning. Go girl!

5 March 2017 at 07:59

