Oklahoma state senator charged in child prostitution case

The minor who is said to be 17 was said to have marijuana on him at the time of the arrest. On Wednesday, Sen. Shortey was charged with engaging in child prostitution, engaging in prostitution within 1,000 feet of a church, and transporting minor for prostitution/lewdness.
However, since the shocking news emerged the Oklahoma Senate imposed sanctions Wednesday on Shortey, voting 43-0 for a resolution that accuses him of "disorderly behavior." They also removed him from membership and leadership of various Senate committees, barred him from occupying his office and reserved parking spot at the Capitol, blocked his expense allowances and authorship of bills, and revoked his right to have an executive assistant.
Mr Shortey, is a father of two and has been married to his high school sweetheart since 2002.
Meanwhile, Senate officials said Shortey will still receive his $38,400 annual salary as a senator and will be allowed to vote.
