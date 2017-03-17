Ojukokoro (Greed) Is In Cinemas This Friday, See Photos & Comments From Premiere

Ojukokoro (Greed), a crime-thriller written and directed by Dare Olaitan and produced by Femi Ogunsanwo was premiered at Genesis Deluxe Cinemas last week. The movie which combines rib-cracking comedy with suspense and edgy intrigues has been buzzing with rave reviews.
It features talented cast such as Wale Ojo, Ali Nuhu, Shawn Faqua, Charles Etubiebi, Tope Tedela, Somkele Idalama, Linda Ejiofor, Zainab Balogun, Hafiz Oyetoro (Saka), Seun Ajayi, Emmanuel Ikubese, Kayode Olaiya, Gbolahan Olatunde. Kunle Remi, Sammi Eddi and Lord Frank.
Check out pictures and comments from the event below...
