Monday, 6 March 2017

Oh wow...see the very young girl they married off somewhere in the North

That girl doesn't look older than 12 and that's the man marrying her beside her! See how unhappy and despondent she looks. And according to the person who shared the photos online, the girl's parents organized the wedding...the poster said the groom is his Uncle's son! Sad!


Posted by at 3/06/2017 09:51:00 pm

7 comments:

Victor Kachi said...

Hausas and their culture



6 March 2017 at 21:54
Anonymous said...

Pedophiles.

6 March 2017 at 21:55
Anonymous said...

Give me 5 reasons why we must remain as one country and I will give you 1m reasons. So sad!

6 March 2017 at 21:55
Anonymous said...

People wet God go punish plenty. What kind of wickedness is this?

6 March 2017 at 21:56
akin suleman said...

Don't really know what is wrong wwit dis aboki people. Na so dem dey do o

6 March 2017 at 21:56
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

Omg this is not happening? I can't northerners still practice child's bride in the 21st century,so much sadness written all over the innocent face 😢💔



6 March 2017 at 21:57
Anonymous said...

when biafrains says we need our own country..people get scared..just look at the type of people we share one Nigeria with

6 March 2017 at 22:02

