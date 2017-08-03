 Oh wow! See what Kristen Stewart looks like now (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 8 March 2017

Oh wow! See what Kristen Stewart looks like now (photos)

Kristen Stewart turned heads yesterday on the red carpet as she stepped out in Los Angeles for the premiere of her latest film Personal Shopper and it was not as a result of her outfit.

The Twilight actress debuted a new hair, a very low cut style which was also bleached blonde to make her look very different from the long-haired brunette we all know.

Kristen's new hairstyle is reportedly for her upcoming movie titled Underwater. The movie tells the story of a crew of underwater researchers who must scramble to safety after an earthquake damages their laboratory.

For her choice of outfit, Kristen wore a crop top, trousers and high heels for the event which held at The Carondelet House in Los Angeles.


Below is a photo of what she used to look like before yesterday.
Posted by at 3/08/2017 11:33:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts