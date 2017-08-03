Oh wow! See what Kristen Stewart looks like now (photos)

The Twilight actress debuted a new hair, a very low cut style which was also bleached blonde to make her look very different from the long-haired brunette we all know.
Kristen's new hairstyle is reportedly for her upcoming movie titled Underwater. The movie tells the story of a crew of underwater researchers who must scramble to safety after an earthquake damages their laboratory.
For her choice of outfit, Kristen wore a crop top, trousers and high heels for the event which held at The Carondelet House in Los Angeles.
Below is a photo of what she used to look like before yesterday.
No comments:
Post a Comment