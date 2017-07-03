Oh my! Joke of century . Bayern beat Arsenal 5-1 again! (Agg 10-2)

Today can officially be classified as the day football turned to mockery! Football loses its essence and becomes total hilarity when you see a club as big as Arsenal with a top manager of over a decade's experience get bashed 5-1 by the same team in the space of two weeks.
Tuesday night, Arsenal were bashed 5-1 by a rampant Bayern Munich side coached by Carlo Ancelotti through goals from Lewandowski, Arjen Robben, Douglas Costa and Arturo Vidal and a Walcott effort sandwiched in between.With this sad loss, time's up for Arsene Wenger.
He should just respect himself and leave the club.
