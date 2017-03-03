'Oh my God, our ambassador is not a spy' - 'Angry' Russia reacts to U.S claims in Jeff Sessions controversy

The allegations were made in a Washington post report on Thursday, claiming that U.S Attorney General, Jeff Sessions had meetings with Kislyak during the electoral campaign period to discuss electoral matters, an allegation Sessions has since denied (read here )
Russia, through it's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, has angrily reacted to the 'spy recruiting' allegations against Kislyak claiming he is a well 'respected statesman'
'Kislyak is a well-known, world-class diplomat." she told CNN Moscow.
"He was deputy minister of foreign affairs in Russia, who has communicated with American colleagues for decades in different fields, and CNN accused him of being a Russian spy ... of recruiting? Oh my God!"
She also branded media reports about the encounters between Sessions and Kislyak, calling "shameful," an "attempt at total misinformation" and a kind of "vandalism."
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also angrily stated his displeasure at the allegations saying;
"Nobody has heard a single statement from US intelligence agencies' representatives regarding our ambassador.
Again, these are some depersonalized assumptions of the media that are constantly trying to blow this situation out of proportion."
"This emotional atmosphere builds up a certain resistance to the idea of developing a relationship with Russia. That's true. The negative effect is obvious here"
The Democrats and their lies! #Fakenews
