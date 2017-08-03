 Oh dear! checkout the savage reply this lady got for saying 'any sex less than 2 hours is a quickie' | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 8 March 2017

Oh dear! checkout the savage reply this lady got for saying 'any sex less than 2 hours is a quickie'

This lady tweeted that 'any sex that last less than 2 hours is a quickie for her' and got an epic reply...
Posted by at 3/08/2017 08:59:00 am

4 comments:

Anonymous said...

You wont believe what this man was caught doing in the bush with this young girl

8 March 2017 at 09:43
Oghenetega said...

She must be from Kemen part of the World....or Bassey
Dem be Fire cracker 4 Bed & their Libido Na Dynamite. ..

8 March 2017 at 09:48
Ladi Michael said...

Lol! See reply na😂😂😂😂

8 March 2017 at 10:06
Vina Saviour said...

Lol nice n epic response

8 March 2017 at 10:18

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts