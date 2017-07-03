Ogecha - Intentionally Woman (Tribute to every woman)

Today, the Nigerian-born inspirational songstress blesses the world with the release of the first official single, Intentionally Woman, an amazing and soul-inspiring piece off her forthcoming sophomore album.
This song celebrates women who are doing great and amazing things with the life God has given to them, deliberate women who refuse to just let life happen to them, women who are determined to conquer the odds and make the most of whatever situation they find themselves.
Intentionally woman also inspires other women (and the men that love them) all around the world to get up and the take the steps necessary to making the best out of the life God has given them.
Ogecha refers to women who are achieving notable and outstanding feats with their lives as #IntentionallyWoman Personalities and says these women are all around us and should be celebrated as well as be a source of inspiration to us.
The song was inspired by the life of Dayo Benjamins-Laniyi, who has been a mentor, mother and friend to her. She is one of Nigeria's foremost enterprise communicators and an unmistakable example of what it means when a Woman decides to LIVE life and not merely exist.
Go ahead and enjoy the song and celebrate all the #IntentionallyWoman Personalities you know and can find around you by sharing this song with them.
Connect with Ogecha:
Instagram: @ogechamusic
Twitter: @ogechamusic
Facebook: Ogecha Music
2 comments:
Nice song it's Dope
