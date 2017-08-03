NYSC shares new photo of corps member assaulted by a police officer in Zamfara

NYSC this afternoon released this new photo of Uwakwe on its Facebook page. Read the accompanying statement after the cut...
Contrary to the mischief being made online with strange picture of a man with deep cuts on his back, this is latest picture of Corps member Esi Uwakwe, who was assaulted by a policeman in Zamfara State.
Uwakwe, who was with us at the NYSC Headquarters yesterday, acknowledged the Scheme's intervention in his case, and has since put the matter behind him. We remain committed to protecting Corps members wherever they are serving while also appealing to other stakeholders to show love and hospitality to them in their various service locations.
