NYPF boss sues for excellence amongst young people

He described him as someone who understands service to humanity, which he insisted remains the greatest work in life.He said "As an organisation, the Nigeria Young Professionals Forum looks at Young men and women of great character because our society is so porous with wicked and selfish people. But for the young people who have distinguished themselves, we always celebrate them. As a body, the NYPF always celebrate excellence" and it is our responsibility as young people to make a choice either to be victims and be defeated or be a victor and make history, he said.
"We live in a society where criminals are being celebrated every day. We are not part of that kind of generation. We celebrate only men and women who have added positive value to society and not corrupt individuals", the NYPF asserted.
He lauded Dr Adamu for his impeccable leadership record during the period he steered the ship of the Commonwealth Youth Council, saying such virtue is rear " in a generation where so many young persons have become terribly selfish"
Siasia said
“this gathering of professionals is to appreciate you for your selfless service while you, Dr. Ahmed Adamu served as the pioneer global chair of the Commonwealth Youth Council. You selflessly represented the collective interest of the over 1.2billion young people under your leadership with a lot of passion, integrity and credibility he concluded.
The NYPF Chairman also sued for unity among all tribes and religions in the country, stressing that the factors which bring Nigerians together should be focused on, rather than those which divide the nation.
"You can see someone from the South Southern part of the country and a Christian celebrating a Moslem from the North. That is what the country should be all about; What bring us together as a people is greater than those which tears us apart" he said.
While thanking the NYPF Chairman for the Special Dinner, Ahmed Adamu disclosed that the gesture was the first of its kind since he returned from his service at the Commonwealth.Adamu charged young Nigerians to aim at excellence in every field they find themselves, as that remains the only way they can contribute to nation building.
He commended NYPF for showing leadership in its efforts towards promoting youth involvement in wealth creation and great attainments.He said
"NYPF has shown genuine appreciation to me. I deeply appreciate this gesture. This Honour is genuine because I didn't give money to earn this".
At the Dinner, Hon. FarukYabo MFR was appreciated for his contributions towards the aspirations of young people. The event which took place at Al-Basha Palace in Maitama Abuja was attended by Alhaji Nasir Adhama Special Adviser to the President on Youths and Students, Alhaji Bashir AhmedSpecial Adviser to the President on New Media, Barr. Oscar Mac-Obi Special Adviser to the Senate President on Youths, Coach Samson Siasia Former Nigerian Head Coach, Prince Kabiru Ado-Bayaro, Hon GbengaElebeleye Former DG of National Sports Commission, Rt. Hon Ayodele John Obe, Speaker of the Nigerian Youth Parliament, AlhajiJamilu Ahmed Saduaki Senior Adviser of NYPF and a lot of young enterprising innovative Nigerians.
Signed:
OwomilereObe
Director Communications NYPF
www.nypf.org.ng
More photos below....
No comments:
Post a Comment