Monday, 6 March 2017

NURTW official, Kokozaria, thanks his first wife for accepting Awele Odita as wife no 2

Kokozaria who publicly confirmed his affair with actress Awele Odita last Friday, took to his IG page on Sunday, to thank his first wife, for accepting everything he has done which includes getting involved with Awele. On his IG page, he shared the photo collage above and wrote:
"Meet my family, AJOKE my first wife,my joy,my blood ,my sister,big mommy thank u for accepting everything thanks for ur love and support @mumcyaliyah,@aweleodita7 love u baby@ayinde_baby my first child love u always @zargazarbaby daddy loves u,@Isabellahzargazar ijoba of the house , I know how to handle my home and nothing is wrong with my home we are one happy family, and thank to all my fans for the love and support, Ile yin o nii Daru ooooo,[ur home won't be ruined". 
