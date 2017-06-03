 NTA mistakenly pronounce former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, dead | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 6 March 2017

NTA mistakenly pronounce former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, dead

Last night, NTA mistakenly pronounced former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon rtd, dead when it scrolled a message on its station announcing that the former leader had passed on at 79 years old. It was later discovered that it was General Gowon's sister, Martha Kande Audu who is the 1st northern female voice on Radio/TV Kaduna that died yesterday at the age of 79.
Anonymous said...

Na old age dey worry them

6 March 2017 at 11:06

