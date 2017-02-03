Notorious kidnap kingpin, Vampire who was rescued by his gang members at the Owerri High Court has been killed

The Police Special Force led by the IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT) has killed notorious kidnap kingpin and armed robbery suspect, Henry Chibueze alias Vampire who escaped from police custody after unknown gunmen stormed the Owerri High Court in a commando style and rescued him and two others on January 27th.
The wanted criminal was killed this morning at about 1am during a gun battle with the IGP Intelligence Response Team in Omu Awa Forest,Ikwerre L.G.A. Rivers State. According to the police, five other members of his gang were arrested alive and cache of arms and ammunition were recovered.
