North Korea's Kim Jong-Un fires four new ballistic missiles into Japan: Japan, S.Korea,China and US react!

The four missiles, which were intermediate-range missiles traveled almost 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) towards the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea, and the provocative action by North Korea's Kim Jong-Un has now been confirmed by the U.S, Japanese and South Korean governments.
Military experts now fear that at the rate North Korea is going, they will soon be strong enough to not just launch missiles in major Western countries, but also attack neighbouring countries like Japan and South Korea- termed friends of America.
U.S Military experts believe that North Korea fired the missiles due to America's provocative act in recent weeks- the Military drills with South Korea and Japan which Pyongyang feels is a sign of a possible American attack on Korean soil.
South Korea acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn told the South Korean National Security Council on Monday:
"This is a direct challenge to the international community and a grave violation," he said.
''Having seen the brutality of North Korea from Kim Jong Nam, I'd say the consequences of the Kim Jong Un regime having nuclear weapons will be horrible," he said, referring to the killing of the Kim Jong-Un's half brother at Kuala Lumpur airport last month.
Geng Shuang, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman said;
"China has also noted that the US and South Korea are holding large-scale military exercises targeting North Korea," he said. "Under current circumstances, all relevant sides should exercise restraint, and avoid actions that would provoke each other and escalate tensions.''
The US State Department reacted to the missile deployment, saying it'll handle North Korea's growing threat effectively.
''The U.S remains prepared to use the full range of capabilities at our disposal against this growing threat."
"The DPRK's provocations only serve to increase the international community's resolve to counter the DPRK's prohibited weapons of mass destruction programs," acting State Department spokesman Mark Toner said in a statement.
Speaking to the Japanese Parliament Monday, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said;
'Three missiles landed inside Japan's exclusive economic zone. This launch was a clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions.
