North Korea has expelled Malaysia's ambassador over Kim Jong Nam's death

North Korea has ordered Malaysia's ambassador out of the country in a tit-for-tat response after Malaysia expelled North Korea's envoy over the death of Kim Jong Nam at Kuala Lumpur's airport.
The Malaysian ambassador has been labeled persona non grata and ordered to leave within 48 hours.
On Saturday, Malaysia ordered North Korean Ambassador Kang Chol to depart within 48 hours after he criticized Malaysia's handling of the murder of Kim Jong Nam, the half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
