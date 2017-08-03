North Korea bans Malaysians from leaving the country over the murder of King Jong-nam.

'All Malaysian citizens in the DPRK will be temporarily prohibited from leaving the country until the incident that happened in Malaysia is properly solved, the state-run Korea Central News Agency said, quoting a foreign ministry. 'In this period the diplomats and citizens of Malaysia may work and live normally under the same conditions and circumstances as before,' the statement added.
King Jong-nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un was murdered at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Feb. 13 by assassins using VX nerve agent, a chemical listed by the United Nations as a weapon of mass destruction.
According to a Police report, eight North Koreans have been declared wanted in connection with the murder, including a senior North Korean diplomat and a state airline employee - who are believed to be hiding in the embassy.
The only people charged so far are a Vietnamese woman and an Indonesian woman.
