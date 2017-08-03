 North Korea bans Malaysians from leaving the country over the murder of King Jong-nam. | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 8 March 2017

North Korea bans Malaysians from leaving the country over the murder of King Jong-nam.

Due to the controversy surrounding the murder of King Jong-nam, the half-brother of North Korea's leader, the country's foreign ministry has issued a temporary ban on Malaysians leaving the country in order to ensure the safety of its own diplomats and citizens in Malaysia.

'All Malaysian citizens in the DPRK will be temporarily prohibited from leaving the country until the incident that happened in Malaysia is properly solved, the state-run Korea Central News Agency said, quoting a foreign ministry. 'In this period the diplomats and citizens of Malaysia may work and live normally under the same conditions and circumstances as before,' the statement added.
King Jong-nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un was murdered at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Feb. 13 by assassins using VX nerve agent, a chemical listed by the United Nations as a weapon of mass destruction.

According to a Police report, eight North Koreans have been declared wanted in connection with the murder, including a senior North Korean diplomat and a state airline employee - who are believed to be hiding in the embassy.
The only people charged so far are a Vietnamese woman and an Indonesian woman.
