 Nollywood legend Pete Edochie turns 70 | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 7 March 2017

Nollywood legend Pete Edochie turns 70

Nollywood legend,  Pete Edochie born 7 March 1947 is 70 today. This accomplished Nigerian actor is considered one of Africa's most talented actors.

He began his career as a seasoned administrator and broadcaster before he came into prominence in the 1980s when he played the lead role of Okonkwo in an NTA adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s all-time best selling novel, Things Fall Apart and since then he has featured in hundreds of award winning movies and stage plays both home and abroad.
Posted by at 3/07/2017 08:58:00 am

12 comments:

TheRealAkon said...

Congratulations sir.

7 March 2017 at 09:03
Anonymous said...

In my heart of hearts I wish you a happy birthday celebration and joie de vivre, Ebube dike!

The Aficionado

7 March 2017 at 09:12
Anonymous said...

Ogadagidi of nteje

7 March 2017 at 09:16
Anonymous said...

In my heart of hearts I wish you a happy birthday celebration and joie de vivre, "Ebube Dike", the latest septuagenarian!

The Aficionado

7 March 2017 at 09:22
Kc said...

Happy birthday sir..

7 March 2017 at 09:28
abujakenneth said...

Happy birthday Mazi, father of The Basket Leo Edochie

7 March 2017 at 09:30
Nzekwe Chukwuebuka said...

Happy Birthday Sir, Many More Years To Come
comment from:
Zekylcious Blog

7 March 2017 at 09:33
Anonymous said...

Continue to age with grace Sir.

7 March 2017 at 09:34
Anonymous said...

Continue to age with grace Sir.

7 March 2017 at 09:34
Victor Kachi said...

The man that never dies



Stop wasting money on data. Get free browsing cheats on all networks @ Entclass.com

7 March 2017 at 09:39
Ukamaka Egbo said...

i wish you many more years sir in good health. HBD sir

7 March 2017 at 09:50
ngfineface said...

Ebubedike of things fall apart. May God continue to bless and protect you. You will live to celebrate a 100. Happy birthday sir.

7 March 2017 at 09:58

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts