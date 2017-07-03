Nollywood legend Pete Edochie turns 70

Nollywood legend, Pete Edochie born 7 March 1947 is 70 today. This accomplished Nigerian actor is considered one of Africa's most talented actors.
He began his career as a seasoned administrator and broadcaster before he came into prominence in the 1980s when he played the lead role of Okonkwo in an NTA adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s all-time best selling novel, Things Fall Apart and since then he has featured in hundreds of award winning movies and stage plays both home and abroad.
12 comments:
Congratulations sir.
In my heart of hearts I wish you a happy birthday celebration and joie de vivre, Ebube dike!
The Aficionado
Ogadagidi of nteje
In my heart of hearts I wish you a happy birthday celebration and joie de vivre, "Ebube Dike", the latest septuagenarian!
The Aficionado
Happy birthday sir..
Happy birthday Mazi, father of The Basket Leo Edochie
Happy Birthday Sir, Many More Years To Come
comment from:
Zekylcious Blog
Continue to age with grace Sir.
Continue to age with grace Sir.
The man that never dies
Stop wasting money on data. Get free browsing cheats on all networks @ Entclass.com
i wish you many more years sir in good health. HBD sir
Ebubedike of things fall apart. May God continue to bless and protect you. You will live to celebrate a 100. Happy birthday sir.
Post a Comment