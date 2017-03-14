 Nollywood actresses and comedians hangout with Julius Agwu and his wife in heartwarming new video while thanking God for his life | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 14 March 2017

Nollywood actresses and comedians hangout with Julius Agwu and his wife in heartwarming new video while thanking God for his life

Actresses Omoni Oboli, Uche Jombo, Chioma Chukwuka-Akpotha, Ufuoma Mcdermott, with comedians hung out with Julius Agwu and his wife last night and, as can be expected from such a lively crowd, they had massive fun.

The Wives on Strike actresses were in high spirits as they pleaded with Oga Cali (Julius Agwu's character in the Wives on Strike movie) to come home that they were done with their strike. In the video, Julius Agwu also thanked God for his recovery while the others joined him. See the video after the cut...

10 comments:

ogechi recheal anukam said...

Yesso,so much fun,saw it on Instagram. They really tried.Good morning aunty Linda, its still i, Anukam Ogechi Recheal.

14 March 2017 at 10:37
14 March 2017 at 10:41
Edem victor said...

Nice

14 March 2017 at 10:47
BONARIO NNAGS said...

I'm so happy for Julius,may his healing be permanent.


. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

14 March 2017 at 10:49
ngfineface said...

I love this. Julius God is with you. You are healed in His name.

14 March 2017 at 10:54
OSINANL said...

NICE ONE!

14 March 2017 at 10:56
Oghenetega said...

Eeyah...
This is so Nice of them...
God bless all of 'Em & I thank God 4 Julius Agwu too...

14 March 2017 at 10:59
Anonymous said...

Awww!
I thank God for saving Julius Agwu for his fans, friends and family. I love you Julius!

14 March 2017 at 11:01
Naija2houston said...

God for saving Julius Agwu

14 March 2017 at 11:16
ken christy said...

Yes ooo thank God for Julius Agwu's life, Amen

14 March 2017 at 11:41

