Nollywood actresses and comedians hangout with Julius Agwu and his wife in heartwarming new video while thanking God for his life

The Wives on Strike actresses were in high spirits as they pleaded with Oga Cali (Julius Agwu's character in the Wives on Strike movie) to come home that they were done with their strike. In the video, Julius Agwu also thanked God for his recovery while the others joined him. See the video after the cut...
10 comments:
Yesso,so much fun,saw it on Instagram. They really tried.Good morning aunty Linda, its still i, Anukam Ogechi Recheal.
Nice
I'm so happy for Julius,may his healing be permanent.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
I love this. Julius God is with you. You are healed in His name.
NICE ONE!
Eeyah...
This is so Nice of them...
God bless all of 'Em & I thank God 4 Julius Agwu too...
Awww!
I thank God for saving Julius Agwu for his fans, friends and family. I love you Julius!
God for saving Julius Agwu
Yes ooo thank God for Julius Agwu's life, Amen
Post a Comment