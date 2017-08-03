Nike is launching 'Pro Hijabs' for female Muslim athletes in Spring 2018

The fabric has tiny holes which will make it breathable while remaining opaque, a requirement for hijab-wearing women.
According to Nike, they started developing the hijab after some Muslim athletes complained about wearing a traditional head scarf during competitions and the pro hijab has already been worn by Emirati figure skater Zahra Lari.
"I was thrilled and a bit emotional to see Nike prototyping a Hijab," Lari said. "I've tried so many different hijabs for performance, and so few of them actually work for me. But once I put it on and took it for a spin on the ice, I was blown away by the fit and the light weight."
