Nigerians were not here for Simi's outfit at the AMVCAs...and when they came for her on Twitter, she fired back!

Singer Simi who performed at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards yesterday wore this outfit to the event..and many Nigerians were not here for it. She's been trending since last night on Twitter with many asking her to get a stylist ASAP. The trolling obviously got to the petite singer as she fired back and started to block folks on Twitter. Read all the drama after the cut...
I think i love the dress.... Not that bad though....
There's nothing wrong with her outfit.. all those ones quoting pounds n dollars on their made in ariaria market dress are not looking better than her. i no longer believe yeyebrities again since Tonto's saga. Simi biko don't mind dem.. haters#
Simi's dress sense is bipolar!
Simi sef don do gara... Those guys were honest, although some of them were too blunt about it.... @Adunola on LIS
Wetin do de dress?Must she dress sophisticated like a Cinderella wannabe? Its simple and I love it!
I see nothing wrong with that dress, i have learnt never to be afraid to look different. She was so different from all the ladies
