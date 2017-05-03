 Nigerians were not here for Simi's outfit at the AMVCAs...and when they came for her on Twitter, she fired back! | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 5 March 2017

Nigerians were not here for Simi's outfit at the AMVCAs...and when they came for her on Twitter, she fired back!

Singer Simi who performed at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards yesterday wore this outfit to the event..and many Nigerians were not here for it. She's been trending since last night on Twitter with many asking her to get a stylist ASAP. The trolling obviously got to the petite singer as she fired back and started to block folks on Twitter. Read all the drama after the cut...




6 comments:

ed DREAMZ said...

a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said...
.
I think i love the dress.... Not that bad though....
.
.
***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***

5 March 2017 at 07:15
Nnenne George said...

There's nothing wrong with her outfit.. all those ones quoting pounds n dollars on their made in ariaria market dress are not looking better than her. i no longer believe yeyebrities again since Tonto's saga. Simi biko don't mind dem.. haters#

5 March 2017 at 07:19
Anonymous said...

Simi's dress sense is bipolar!

5 March 2017 at 07:21
Adunola Olajubu said...

Simi sef don do gara... Those guys were honest, although some of them were too blunt about it.... @Adunola on LIS

5 March 2017 at 07:27
Anonymous said...

Wetin do de dress?Must she dress sophisticated like a Cinderella wannabe? Its simple and I love it!

5 March 2017 at 07:28
Flickcomo said...

I see nothing wrong with that dress, i have learnt never to be afraid to look different. She was so different from all the ladies

5 March 2017 at 08:00

