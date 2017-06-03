Nigerians are obsessed with "thanking God" at award ceremonies - Film Maker, Niyi Akinmolayan

Film maker, Niyi Akinmolayan shared this via his Instagram page after the 2017 AMVCAs. According to him:
"Nigerians and their obsession with "thanking God" at award ceremonies. That's a great platform to reach a lot of people and say really important stuff. Why do you think thanking and giving glory to god is the most important thing you can say at an award show determined by votes and human judges. Sigh! Which one is "it can only be God". It's a company recognizing great talent and largely protecting their interests too. It's not god!!!"
